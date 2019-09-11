Govt's move to bring in ordinance for e-cigarette ban divides traders

Traders on Tuesday said they were yet to be consulted regarding the ban on manufacture, sale, and trading of e-cigarettes — a day before the government was expected to issue an ordinance to the effect. The move has also divided tobacco growers, some of whom have supported the ban on these devices, while others claim e-cigarettes will ultimately lead to better realisations for farmers.

The ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes, has been pushed by the health ministry since 2018. A panel, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ...