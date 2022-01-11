Govt's paddy procurement touches 53.28 mt so far in 2021-22 season

The Centre has procured 532.86 lakh tonnes of so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year season, with maximum quantities being purchased from Punjab, the Union food ministry said on Monday.

"Till now, about 64.07 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP (minimum support price) value of Rs 1,04,441.45 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of the total procurement undertaken so far, maximum of 186.85 lakh tonnes of has been procured from Punjab, followed by 67.65 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh, 65.54 lakh tonnes from Telangana, 55.30 lakh tonnes from Haryana and 46.50 lakh tonnes from Uttar Pradesh till January 9 of the ongoing marketing season.

The marketing season normally begins from October and runs through September.

During the marketing season 2020-21, the government had procured 895.83 lakh tonnes of paddy at an MSP (minimum support price) value of Rs 1,69,133.26 crore.

The government undertakes procurement operations through state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state agencies.

The government buys largely paddy and wheat to protect farmers with MSP, and use the procured grains for distribution through ration shops for the poor beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act at highly subsidised rates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)