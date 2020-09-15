JUST IN
Indian economy to shrink by 9% this fiscal: Asian Development Bank

Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs in festive season: Flipkart
Business Standard

Govt's PLI boost set to make India manufacturing hub for Apple iPhones

Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, which manufacture the bulk of Apple's iPhones, are expected to get the Cabinet's go-ahead under the productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

It will be celebration time for the government: After nearly three years of hard negotiations and policy changes, it will have succeeded in convincing an iconic global brand to shift part of its production from China to India. That had looked nearly impossible until a years earlier.

The iconic brand here is Apple Inc, over 95 per cent of whose current mobile phone manufacturing takes place in just one country — China. With trade tensions between the US and China growing, the Cupertino, California-based company has now started hedging its bets and looking for an alternative ...

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:52 IST

