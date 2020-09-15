Govt's PLI boost set to make India manufacturing hub for Apple iPhones

It will be celebration time for the government: After nearly three years of hard negotiations and policy changes, it will have succeeded in convincing an iconic global brand to shift part of its production from China to India. That had looked nearly impossible until a years earlier.

The iconic brand here is Apple Inc, over 95 per cent of whose current mobile phone manufacturing takes place in just one country — China. With trade tensions between the US and China growing, the Cupertino, California-based company has now started hedging its bets and looking for an alternative ...