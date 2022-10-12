JUST IN
Govt scraps sale of SAIL's Bhadravathi plant on low bidder interest
Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results with Sebi
EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion
Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in a decade
Byju's to lay off 2,500 staffers; targets profitability in six months
RBI's revised ARC norms: Aircel, RCom debt resolution faces uncertainty
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group gets shareholder nod to rejig capital
NBA, Reliance Retail launch extensive range of merchandise in India
TVS Motor Company overtakes Hero MotoCorp in market capitalisation value
Moonlighting a 'question of ethics', says Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
You are here: Home » Companies » News
EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion
Ozonetel starts WhatsApp platform for firms' customer communications
Business Standard

Govt scraps sale of SAIL's Bhadravathi plant on low bidder interest

During the current financial year (FY23), so far, Rs 24,543.67 crore has been obtained as disinvestment receipts against the target of Rs 65,000 crore

Topics
SAIL | privatisation | government of India

Nikesh Singh 

SAIL
A man stands next to an advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters

The government on Wednesday scrapped the privatisation of Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL’s) Bhadravathi plant due to insufficient bidder interest.

The Centre terminated the sale of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) located in Bhadravathi, Karnataka, close on the heels of nixing the privatisation of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) to Nandal Finance & Leasing saying that the litigation pending against the successful bidder at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) violated the eligibility criteria for the sale.

“The cancellation (of the Bhadravathi plant) was long overdue as there was no interest from the bidders in the disinvestment. The private bidders are interested in steel plants that have higher production volume,” a government official said under condition of anonymity.

“Multiple EoIs (expression of interests) had been received and qualified bidders had conducted due diligence. However, due to insufficient bidder interest in proceeding further with the transaction, government of India, with the approval of Alternative Mechanism (Empowered Group of Ministers) has decided to annul the EoI and thereby terminating the present transaction,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Empowered Group of Ministers comprises Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and minister of the administrative ministry.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in its meeting held on October 27, 2016, had accorded ‘in principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of three units of SAIL viz. VISP in Bhadravathi, Salem Steel Plant in Tamil Nadu, and Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur, West Bengal. Dipam had invited EoIs on July 4, 2019, for the strategic disinvestment of VISP. SAIL had appointed SBI Capital Markets as the transaction advisor.

VISP is a special steel unit of SAIL engaged in producing alloy and special steels, including carbon steels, free-cutting steels, case hardening steels, etc. During the current financial year (FY23), so far, Rs 24,543.67 crore has been obtained as disinvestment receipts against the target of Rs 65,000 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAIL

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.