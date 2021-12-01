Govt seeks five names of farmer leaders for committee on MSP

-
ALSO READ
Is legalising MSP a panacea for India's agri-troubles?
SKM to hold nationwide protests today to mark 1 year of farmers' agitation
SKM to observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' on Wednesday
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
MSP bigger issue for farmers: Navjot Sidhu on repeal of farm laws
-
The Central government has sought five names from the main body of protesting farmers, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), to discuss MSP and other related issues on a day when the association decided to hold a crucial meeting on December 4 to finalise their future course of action, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.
The move comes a day after both the Houses of Parliament passed a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for a year.
"Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting," SKM Leader Darshan Pal told PTI.
The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has been spearheading the farmers' movement against the three farm laws and their other demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU