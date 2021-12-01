Govt seeks five names of farmer leaders for committee on MSP

The Central government has sought five names from the main body of protesting farmers, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), to discuss and other related issues on a day when the association decided to hold a crucial meeting on December 4 to finalise their future course of action, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

The move comes a day after both the Houses of Parliament passed a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which have been protesting for a year.

"Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting," SKM Leader Darshan Pal told PTI.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has been spearheading the farmers' movement against the three farm laws and their other demands, including a legal guarantee for