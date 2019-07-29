Govt should cut market borrowing rate: Assocham president B K Goenka

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) president Bal Krishna Goenka tells Subhayan Chakraborty that cutting rate will help companies and banks get access to funds at a lower cost. He also said a stress fund should be created to leverage stalled projects in the housing sector.

Edited excerpts: What should be the main way to deal with the current slowdown in demand? First, the government has to start borrowing from the market at a lower interest rate. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate, banks have not cut their lending rates. ...