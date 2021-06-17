Govt should provide Rs 3-trn stimulus to perk up domestic demand: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to provide a fiscal stimulus worth Rs 3 trillion along with direct cash transfers to perk up domestic demand.

The industry body also sought expansion in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) balance sheet to meet the demand exigencies of the pandemic.

President T V Narendran today called for supporting the industry through increase in Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 5 trillion along with extension of the scheme to 31 March, 2022 and inclusion of more distressed sectors such as retail.

He further suggested long pending structural tax reforms such as inclusion of ATF and other fuel products under GST to be considered.

Narendran was addressing the media for the first time today via virtual meet after taking over as President of

has also pegged India’s GDP growth rate for 2021-22 at 9.5 per cent.

“With recent uptick in mobility indicators, traffic congestion index and daily railway passenger movement, we believe that 9.5 per cent growth rate can be achieved this year,” said Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel Limited. He had taken charge as CII President on May 31 this year.

Mentioning that growth needs to pick up to 9 per cent by 2024-25 with public expenditure, reforms and vaccination as key levers, Narendran stated, “The cumulative impact of the two waves on incomes and consumer sentiment, coupled with the increase in household medical expenses in the second wave, is likely to affect consumer demand for some time. As the economy reopens post the second wave, a dual-pronged Government strategy is required to boost consumption and support industry till demand is well-entrenched.”

As businesses reopen, their credit needs must be met and the financial sector should be able to absorb pandemic-induced non-performing assets. A corpus may be set up as a pandemic pool to cover the risk of losses from future pandemics, he said.

CII also suggested a range of measures for accelerating vaccination.

Narendran advocated for the appointment of an empowered Minister of Vaccination to accelerate the vaccination program including in rural areas, procurement and distribution of vaccines to states based on scientific criteria and monitoring progress through a daily dashboard.

As per CII estimates, an average of about 71 lakh daily vaccinations are required over June to December 2021 to administer at least a single dose to all adults. For this, the vaccine availability must increase by two times.

The government should fast track all necessary licensing requirements and pay in advance for purchases, besides providing capital subsidies to incentivise production, said CII.

It should urge the IP owners of vaccines to issue licenses for mass manufacturing with transfer of technology, it added.

Noting that a third wave is a possibility, Narendran urged that district administrations and the private sector partner to set up Covid Care Centres in rural areas. Free land, deemed clearances and tax benefits could be extended for this.

Government should also keep handy reserves of essential drugs, vaccines and oxygen to meet infection spikes, said CII.

CII also suggested a multi-pronged National Oxygen Development Plan to create a robust oxygen ecosystem.

A large quantity of industrial oxygen has been diverted for medical usage recently on account of shortage in the latter.

CII aims to set up E-ICUs in rural areas across 12 states, for which pilot projects in Maharashtra and Haryana have been successful. The CII E-ICUs will have testing and diagnostic facilities and oxygen generation capacities.

The body has also drafted a Code for Industry Staff Welfare to provide relief to families of employees who succumbed to Covid-19. The code suggests support by companies on five key areas including welfare support, income support, higher education support, Term Insurance support and support to contractual staff.