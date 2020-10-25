Govt staff can submit several bills to avail LTC voucher scheme benefit

-
ALSO READ
Retailers Association of India welcomes govt stimulus to boost demand
Over 200,000 central govt employees on auto makers' radar after LTC scheme
FM's consumption boost of Rs 1 trillion to turbocharge e-commerce cos
Fiscally restrained govt tries new formula to boost festive consumer spend
UP approves special festival package, advance payments to state employees
-
Central government employees can submit multiple bills of goods and services purchased in their own name to avail the benefit of the LTC (Leave Travel Concession) cash voucher scheme, according to the Finance Ministry.
The Expenditure Department, under the Ministry, has issued a set of FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on LTC cash voucher scheme, clarifying that an employee can also avail the scheme utilising the applicable LTC fare without leave encashment.
The government on October 12 announced the LTC cash voucher scheme under which central government employees can purchase any goods or services with GST rate of 12 per cent or above to avail the benefit.
Till now, employees got LTC benefits only on travels made, or had to forgo the amount.
The Ministry said employees can avail the scheme utilising the applicable LTC fare without leave encashment.
"The expenditure should be in accordance with the ratio as prescribed for LTC fare," it said.
To a query on whether the scheme would be applicable if a particular LTC which is meant to be used for the scheme has been partially availed by either self or members of the family, the FAQ said, "This scheme is applicable to the LTC fare left unutilised during the block year (2018-21)."
ALSO READ: Over 200,000 central govt employees on auto makers' radar after LTC scheme
On whether an employee with four family members eligible for LTC can avail the scheme for less than four members, the Ministry said an employee can avail the scheme in partial, that is for the LTC part of the eligible family.
"Since this is an optional scheme, if the LTC fare of any member of the family has not been utilised for this purpose, those members can avail LTC subject to extent instructions under LTC rules."
The FAQ further clarified that multiple bills would be accepted, but purchases should happen within the current financial year ending March.
"The purchase should carry a GST of 12 per cent and above and payment should have been made through digital mode," it added.
It said reimbursement would be based on production of invoice with details of GST.
"As far as possible, the claim should be made and settled well before March 1, 2021 to avoid any last minute rush and resultant lapse".
Besides, the invoice which is being submitted for reimbursement under the scheme should be in the name of the employee availing the scheme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU