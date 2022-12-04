JUST IN
In 'white gold' rush, India kick-starts talks with lithium-rich nations

Move to help local cell manufacturing, boost EVs

Topics
Lithium battery | lithium | Electric Vehicles

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Shally Seth Mohile  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Lithium
Almost the entire EV industry in India currently imports the Li-ion cells needed for battery manufacturing

To ramp up domestic battery manufacturing capacity and reduce the dependence on imports, the government has initiated talks with a few lithium-rich countries to supply the mineral to Indian companies, industry sources informed Business Standard.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 21:09 IST

