Govt notifies logistics policy, infra ministries to devise plans in 6 mths
Chhattisgarh gets approval for pulses procurement at MSPs in kharif season
Tiruppur exporters brace for slowdown, see demand dipping by 40%
Centre cuts FY23 borrowing target by Rs 10k cr; to borrow Rs 5.92 trn in H2
Govt must curb non-essential imports to stem rupee fall: CEO poll
Invest in India story, MSME sector must be promoted: Goyal to industry
Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1; trade deficit jumps
Green energy majors to invest nearly Rs 19,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
India's external debt rises 7.1% to $617 bn in June 2022: RBI data
Structural reforms keep economic recovery on course, says DEA secy
Govt notifies logistics policy, infra ministries to devise plans in 6 mths

PM GatiShakti and will address logistics issues pertaining to infrastructure, processes, digital improvements, policies and regulatory reforms, and capacity building for better workforce

DPIIT | logistics sector | India's infrastructure

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Around 75 operational highway projects have been identified for potential monetisation using the TOT model
ULIP aims to address this issue through data integration.

Key infrastructure ministries such as rail, highways, ports, steel, among others, will have to prepare sector-specific plans to increase logistics efficiency in consultation with various stakeholders within six months, according to the national logistics policy (NLP) notified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 22:51 IST

