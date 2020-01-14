JUST IN
Govt to frame job policy afresh; labour ministry begins talks with industry

The government had in 2018 formed an inter-ministerial committee to formulate a policy document on jobs and the VV Giri National Labour Institute was supposed to submit a draft to the labour ministry

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

The government is likely to come out with a fresh national employment policy (NEP) amid concerns over the high unemployment rate in the country. This was proposed by the labour and employment ministry at a Council of Ministers’ meeting on January 4, held to frame five-year sectoral vision plans by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The labour ministry has decided to frame the NEP from scratch, a top government official said. An NEP in India has been in the works for over a decade; the first such policy was circulated for inter-ministerial consultation in ...

First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 22:24 IST

