Govt to frame job policy afresh; labour ministry begins talks with industry

The government is likely to come out with a fresh national employment policy (NEP) amid concerns over the high unemployment rate in the country. This was proposed by the labour and employment ministry at a Council of Ministers’ meeting on January 4, held to frame five-year sectoral vision plans by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The labour ministry has decided to frame the NEP from scratch, a top government official said. An NEP in India has been in the works for over a decade; the first such policy was circulated for inter-ministerial consultation in ...