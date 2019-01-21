Govt to fund institutes for 10% quota for EWS among general category

To introduce 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) among 'forward castes' from the 2019-20 academic session, the government has decided to provide funds to universities and institutes.

According to TOI, the government has asked centrally funded higher education institutions (HEIs) for the actual fund requirements on account of EWS reservation so that it can extend additional financial assistance.

Higher education secretary R Subrahmanyam told the daily that there was no question of not funding. "We have asked for the actuals so that we know the requirements of each institute and then prepare a funding plan", he said.

The government has asked 40 central universities, which includes JNU, DU, AMU, Jamia Millia Islamia and 77 HEIs for details of financial assistance and seat availability.

The President on January 12, signed the Bill, which will provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections among the general category. The Modi government is determined to see the reservation implemented ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will be held between March and April.





Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE)'s proposal

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had on January 7, proposed that the cost of implementing the 10 per cent for the general category poor has to be borne by central educational institutions (CEIs) out of the additional revenue generated by them on account of increased seats, and this will have no financial implication for the government. The Cabinet has approved MoSJE's proposal.

Institutes must declare revised seats by March 31

According to the HRD Ministry order, all central institutes and universities have to declare the revised number of seats after the EWS reservation by March 31 on their official websites.

Eight institutes of excellence exempted from 10% reservation for EWS

1. Homi Bhabha National Institute

2. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

3. North - East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science - Shillong

4. National Brain Research Centre - Gurugram

5. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru

6. Physical Research Laboratory - Ahmedabad

7. Space Physics Laboratory - Thiruvananthapuram

8. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing - Dehradun