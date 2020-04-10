Govt to issue guidelines for highway projects; expansion top priority

When it comes to prioritising execution of road projects, the union government may opt for the low hanging fruits of expansion of roads. It is learnt that the government will issue guidelines for commencing work on projects based on certain milestones.

Experts feel that even though every infrastructure project is a priority, widening and expansion of existing roads may get precedence as work on those projects would be easier.

“Besides the construction of existing roads, the Union government’s flagship Bharatmala scheme needs a lot of catching up in terms of both award and construction,” Shubham Jain. Senior Vice President & Group Head at ICRA.

“Workers health would be the criteria for re-starting the work. Where the labour, is safe, work can be started and other projects would follow suit, said a road ministry official who did not wish to be named.

The union government, however, is unlikely to make any distinction between Bharatmala projects and other contracts as far as work commencement is concerned and it would be purely based on the labour situation.

The Bharatmala scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in October 2017, and aims to construct 20,000 km of highways connecting western and eastern parts of the country at an estimated investment of Rs 7 trillion. In the first phase to be undertaken over three-five years, the project would cost Rs 5.5 trillion.

The project would be funded through various sources, including Rs 2.09 trillion from the market, Rs 1.06 trillion through private investment and Rs 2.19 trillion from the central road fund or toll collection. In the first phase to be undertaken over three-five years, the project would cost Rs 5.5 trillion.

The expenditure on maintaining is financed from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The works are executed on agency basis by the public works department of the states, Border Roads Organisation, & Infrastructure Development Corporation, and NHAI.