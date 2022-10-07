JUST IN
India's September fuel demand rises 8.1% YoY, gasoline sale 8.8% higher
India won't yield on national interest to meet FTA deadlines: Piyush Goyal
Govt to provide collateral-free loans to start-ups under CGSS framework
EPFO looks to hire law firms to provide legal opinion, associated services
OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope
Finland ties up with Kerala govt to implement 'Little KITEs' model
Farmers receive MSP worth Rs 2,356 crore during 2022-23 Kharif season
Government identifying PSUs with land bank but little business for selloff
Global economy moving from 'relative predictability' to uncertainty: IMF MD
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
EPFO looks to hire law firms to provide legal opinion, associated services
India won't yield on national interest to meet FTA deadlines: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

Govt to provide collateral-free loans to start-ups under CGSS framework

The credit guarantee cover under the scheme would be both transaction-based (for single eligible borrowers) and umbrella-based (for a group of eligible borrowers)

Topics
DPIIT | Startups | Startup funding

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

startups
CGSS is expected to complement the existing schemes under Startup India initiative such as Fund of Funds for Startups and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme to mobilise domestic capital for Indian startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday notified the establishment of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Start-ups (CGSS). It would provide collateral-free debt funding up to Rs 10 crore for start-ups extended by commercial banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered alternative investment funds (AIFs).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DPIIT

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.