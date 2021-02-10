Govt to sell 20% in National Fertilizers, could rake in Rs 410 cr at CMP

The government plans to sell 20 per cent in Ltd (NFL) through offer for sale, and has invited merchant bankers, brokers and legal advisors to assist the transaction.

The government holds 74.71 per cent stake in the company, which is the second largest producer of urea in the country. The sale could fetch the government around Rs 410 crore as per the market closing price of the company’s shares on Wednesday.

The government intends to complete its divestment programs for the ongoing fiscal by mopping up Rs 32,000 crore. So far, the government has received Rs.19,499 crore through OFS, IPO and other sales. The government has revised its divestment target downwards from Rs 2.1 lakh crore as its ambitious program has been deferred to next year.

The company’s half yearly profit after tax for the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 198 crore, and its net worth was Rs 2,117 crore as on September 2020. NFL has five gas based ammonia-urea plants in Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat, and two plants at Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh. The company currently has a total annual installed capacity of 35.68 lakh metric tonne of urea, and has a share of about 15 per cent of total urea production in the country.

The government is also considering to allot shares to eligible and willing employees of NFL at a discount of the lowest cut off price up to a maximum of certain percentage of the OFS size.

“The percentage and extent shall be decided in due course. Merchant bankers, selling brokers will be required to render such assistance to the government, the government said in a note seeking advisors for the transaction.