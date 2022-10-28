Govt to set up social media grievance appellate committees within 3 months

-
ALSO READ
MeitY may stick with a govt-backed GAC for social media content issues
Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0: Centre removes 900 obsolete rules
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
E-commerce firms again top list of sectors with maximum consumer grievance
Meta expands 3rd party fact-checking programme in India, adds NewsMeter
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 10:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU