Govt to tighten noose on Chinese e-commerce players evading duties

In a crackdown on Chinese e-commerce players such as AliExpress, Club Factory and Shein for evading duties through importing commercial consignments to India as gifts or samples, the government is examining a host of measures including a payment gateway solution.

Besides, an audit or return-filing mechanism through a central registration system for foreign online retailers catering for Indian buyers is another option being examined. Putting an annual cap on the number of gifts an individual can receive from abroad is another solution on the table, according to official ...