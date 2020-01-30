Govt unearths job incentive fraud; EPFO blocks accounts of 1 mn employees

About 80,000 companies have been found duping the system by taking financial incentives worth Rs 300 crore from the central government for a scheme meant to create new jobs in the formal sector.

The government has found about 900,000 beneficiaries of its flagship job formalisation scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), were ineligible in the first place as they were part of the formal economy even before the inception of the scheme. The provident fund accounts of these employees have been blocked by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ...