Govt urges use of bicycles, EVs to mitigate risk posed by public transport

systems across the country would need a new impetus in the aftermath of Covid-19 as the Union government plans to slowly relax the transport lockdown and at the same reduce transmission of novel The Centre has asked states, cities and metro rail companies to encourage non-motorised transport.

The aim is to reduce the load on conventional mode of transport and shift the load of traffic elsewhere to mitigate risk for commuters.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday issued an advisory to the states, Union territories, cities and metro rail companies suggesting a three-pronged strategy which may be adopted in a phased manner – short-term within six months, medium-term within one year and long-term of one to three years.

The Centre has asked states to encourage and revive non-motorised transport like besides Both are environment friendly and could help mitigate pollution risk that comes attached with more people moving away from

"As most of the urban trips were clocked in under five kilometres, non-motorized vehicles offer perfect opportunity to implement in this COVID 19 crisis as it requires low cost, less human resource, easy and quick to implement, scalable and environment friendly," an official statement said. This, however, would require dedicated lanes which cannot be made in the short term.

The strategy will focus on decongesting the metro cities and offer environment-friendly mobility solutions. According to C Shikha, managing director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, increasing safety awareness and implementation of protocols was imperative to gain passenger confidence. Bengaluru and Mumbai have worst traffic jams in the country and any more pressure of private vehicles would congest the roads. The corporation has “a very swift SOP” which its follows and is working towards increasing public awareness, she said recently at a conference on public transport. Digital ticketing with QR codes would be compulsory for the city. As of June 5, 50 per cent of the corporation’s buses were operating on this model.





In some studies conducted by the Urban Affairs ministry, it was found that 16-57 per cent of urban commuters are pedestrian and about 30-40 per cent of commuter use in the country depending on the size of the city.

It said the government was considering this an opportunity and will elevate the priority of these modes in these testing times. Besides giving the commuter an alternative it also provides a clean, safe, secured and an integrated mode of transport.

The Centre was of the view that the country had a robust 700 kilometre of metro rail in 18 major cities and a BRT (bus rapid transit) network of about 450 kilometres in 11 cities carrying 10 million passengers daily. However, their capacities are not being utilized optimally due to the social distancing norms and they are currently functioning at 25 to 50 percent of pre-corona virus levels.

“Such dramatic and dynamic changes in demand and supply will require complementing these public transport systems with alternative modes of transit,” the statement said.

As far as integration between the different modes of transport is concerned and roping of clean energy solutions for last mile connectivity was concerned, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier taken some steps.

In December 2018, the Delhi government introduced a common mobility card that would enable city commuters to access metro and bus services with a single card at a 10 per cent discount.

Also in September 2019, E-bike sharing platform Yulu annouced e-bike rental services in collaboration with DMRC. The Bengaluru-based micro-mobility platform will operate in 40 zones around nine metro stations in NCR.

DMRC plans to deploy 5,000 electric non-motorised vehicles — YULU Miracles — at metro stations and extend these services to all the metro stations in the NCR.

These initiatives would be further pushed but would require a fine balance between safe mobility and clean mode of transportation, said a person in the know.

The Union government had earlier undertaken several rounds of discussions on the subject with industry experts, operators, the World Bank and some urban transport experts in the country and other parts of the world for post COVID-19 change in approach.

Many developed countries have already started work on adoption of innovative mobility solutions -- New York has added 40 miles of new non-motorized transport lanes to support cyclists, Auckland (New Zealand) has removed on-street car parking and built up 17 km of temporary bike lanes in addition to widening of existing bike and foot paths. In UK, local businesses relocate road space for pedestrians to allow residents to respect social distancing guidelines, while queuing outside shops.

Several studies have suggested that with health anxiety, commuters would opt for private vehicles. This would add to pollution, congestion and adversely impact road safety.