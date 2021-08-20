Govt will support establishing semiconductor industry in India: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government will support the setting up of the semiconductor industry in India, which will also help reduce foreign exchange outflows. “There are two sectors that we as a nation need to focus on.
One is how can we make Indian shipping expand its scope and the business potential of Indian ships, vessels and increase engagement with the shipping industry. Second is the semiconductor industry, as there is a worldwide shortage.
“The government is committed to supporting both these sectors,” Goyal said. The statement comes days after Tata Group announced its intention to enter the semiconductor business, at a time when there is a significant global shortage of the product.
The minister also hoped that large companies will take interest in the shipping industry, which will give the right impetus to the crucial sector for the country's foreign trade.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU