Greater political commitment to health care now: K Srinath Reddy

As the government readies for yet another pandemic year Budget, the health sector is in focus again. K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, believes there is greater political commitment towards health now, after years of neglect, but a lot more still needs to be done.

In a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, he says the country needs to invest in tech, but the investment would be like a carriage on wheels if there is inadequate health workforce. Edited excerpts: With this being the second back-to-back pandemic Budget, what is expected of the ...