Green shoots: State-run banks, NBFCs tilt towards renewable energy projects

Banks have been wary of lending to the renewable energy sector, owing to the Rs 2 trillion worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the conventional power sector. But it seems the tide is turning.

Experts said factors such as one-time capital investment, steady returns and slowdown in the conventional energy space have made green energy a preferred choice for public sector banks (PSBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The renewable energy sector needs close to $550 billion investment to meet India’s target of achieving 40 per cent of its energy requirement from clean ...