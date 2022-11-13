JUST IN
India's dependence on coal increases despite its green energy push
Business Standard

'Greening' of coal: A peek into India's evolving stance towards emission

The war in Ukraine has forced India to review its plans to scale back the fuel in the overall energy mix

Topics
Pralhad Joshi | Coal  | Coal Supply

S Dinakar 

Coal
In mid-2020. India toyed with the idea of reducing generation from a little less than half the country’s 180 coal-fired utilities by 2023-24

Hardly three days after the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference started in Egypt, aimed at curbing emissions and limiting the rise of temperatures to 1.5 degrees centigrade by 2030, Indian policy makers extolled the virtues and necessity of burning coal at events last week, reflecting India’s evolving stance towards emissions. The war in Ukraine has much to do with an about-turn.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:13 IST

