Gross NPAs of HFCs are estimated to increase to 2.5-3% in FY21: Icra

With severe economic disruptions impacting cash flows of borrowers, the asset quality of companies (HFCs) is likely to worsen, said rating agency on Friday.

Gross (NPAs) of HFCs are estimated to increase to 2.5-3 per cent in FY21 from an estimate of 1.7 per cent as of March this year.

The situation in the non-housing segment is expected to be worse, leading to overall GNPAs of 3-4.5 per cent by the end of FY21, from an estimated 2.5 per cent as of FY20.

Supreeta Nijjar, vice-president of financial sector ratings at the firm, said home loans are expected to show higher resilience on the asset quality front vis-à-vis other asset classes owing to their secured nature and majority also being self-occupied.

But, the loss of income for borrowers could lead to an increase in GNPA in the housing loan segment as well, she said. Around 30 per cent of HFCs’ portfolios are under the moratorium as of May this year.

Given the likely impact on the cash flows of borrowers, there could be some more slippages from these accounts once the moratorium is lifted, said