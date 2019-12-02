Growth in India's energy consumption, power supply hits five-year low

Growth in India’s energy consumption and power supply is at a five-year low. Each month this year except June has seen a fall in demand.

It has fallen by 2.75-14.3 per cent for nine months of the calendar year except June. Growth in power supply in every month of 2019 except June and July has been lower than the corresponding month of the past five years. While the Centre has played it down, citing weather and renewable energy generation, the country’s power generation and supply metrics went downhill, especially after the Centre asked states to prepay for their ...