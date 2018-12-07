GSK's health food drink Boost may get a brand refresh under new owner HUL

For four decades, Boost has been the go-to drink for kids in India seeking to improve their stamina and energy. Riding on sports, the drink has used icons such as Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli to convey a simple message: ‘Boost is the secret of my energy’.

While ownership of the brand has now changed hands from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer to Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the question is whether there is a brand refresh on the cards. Along with Horlicks, Boost helped GSK Consumer maintain leadership within the Rs 60 billion health food drinks ...