GST authorities arrest 27-yr old for issuing bogus Rs 1,000 cr bills

-
ALSO READ
What are Treasury Bills or T-Bills?
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
I-T dept finds bogus spends of crores after raids linked to Samajwadi Party
Al-Qaeda outfit's claim of bomb scare in Delhi bogus: Delhi police
-
An 'accountant' has been arrested for allegedly issuing bogus bills of Rs 1,000 crore and committing an input tax credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 181 crore, GST authorities said on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old man, who had studied till class 12 and worked as an accountant and GST consultant, was arrested by officers of the Palghar CGST Commissionerate of the Mumbai Zone, as per an official statement.
Investigations into the matter started based on specific inputs received from data mining and data analysis, which pointed to M/s Nithilan Enterprises being engaged in availing and passing of fake ITC by issuing fake invoices without receipt of goods or services, it said.
It later transpired that the accountant -- whose identity has not been disclosed -- had stolen the identity of one of his clients for committing the GST fraud for monetary gains, the statement said.
Confronted with material evidence, the accountant confessed to the offence of issuing more than Rs 1,000 crore of bogus bills and availment of fake ITC of Rs 181 crore, after which he was placed under arrest on Tuesday.
A local court remanded the arrested accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
The statement said the accused is suspected to be a part of a bigger network which lures innocent people to obtain GST registration and then 'steals' this registration, which is subsequently deployed for generation, availment and passing on of fake ITC.
Efforts are underway to identify the kingpin of the racket and other beneficiaries of this network, the statement said. The arrest follows a spate of similar actions by the GST authorities in the megapolis. The statement said the Palghar CGST Commissionerate alone has detected tax evasion of Rs 460 crore, recovered Rs 12 crore and arrested two so far.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU