GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 trn mark in January; in line with the target

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.1 trillion mark in January, sources said.

This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.

In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 crore. Around Rs 23,597 crore was collected through IGST and cess collection, the sources said.

These are provisional figures, they added.