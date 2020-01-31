JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

30 years later, Economic Survey lays down the ground for Liberalisation 2.0
Business Standard

GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 trn mark in January; in line with the target

In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 cr. Around Rs 23,597 cr was collected through IGST and cess

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GST
GST collection

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.1 trillion mark in January, sources said.

This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.

In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 crore. Around Rs 23,597 crore was collected through IGST and cess collection, the sources said.

These are provisional figures, they added.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU