GST collections up Rs 1 trn for second month straight, aided by festivals

-
ALSO READ
Honest, thorough reappraisal of GST long overdue
Green shoots of recovery? GST mop-up improves in June, crosses Rs 90,000 cr
GST compensation shortfall: Tamil Nadu becomes 21st state to pick Option 1
GST collections for Sept may cross Rs 95,000 cr for first time in FY21
GST mop-up rises 4% to Rs 95,480 cr in Sept as recovery picks up pace
-
Goods and services tax collections surpassed Rs one trillion for the second month straight in November. The mop up was lower Rs 192 crore less at Rs 1.049 trillion in November compared to Rs 1.051 trillion in October.
This is the straight third month when the collections rose year-on-year. November collections were 1.42 per cent higher than the same month of the previous year. That way, the yearly growth came down from 10.25 per cent in October and 3.87 per cent in September.
Collections are mostly for transactions done in October, representing the impact of the festival season.
ALSO READ: Oyo recovering from Covid, has $1 bn to fund operations until IPO: CEO
While Central GST is slightly less at Rs 19,189 crore in November compared to Rs 19,193 crore in October, state GST was more at Rs 25,540 crore and Rs 25,411 crore.
"The second straight month of Rs one trillion plus collection is certainly indicative of continued economic recovery and the collections being slightly more than the same month last year is quite encouraging," said Abhishek Jain, partner at EY.
This should also help in containing the shortfall of GST collections caused due to the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU