GST Council extends concessions on certain Covid drugs till Dec 31: FM

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which met on Friday in Lucknow, took a slew of decisions, including extendsion of concessions to specified drugs used in Covid treatment till December 31, 2021. This was the first physical Goods and Services Tax (GST) meet since the Covid pandemic began.
GST Council granted exemption to two Covid drugs Zolgensma and Viltepso. "We have taken quite a few people-friendly decisions, I am very happy that some of them are long-pending," said Sitharaman.
The Council comprises central and state finance ministers. Tax rate on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab was cut to 'Nil', while Remdesivir and Heparin was reduced to 5 per cent in June 2021, which has now been extended till December 31, 2021 from the present September 30.
"We have seen in the last one year and probably earlier that some life-saving drugs, which are not connected with Corona and are very expensive. Exemptions have been given for such drugs. I am giving the names of two because those two are very expensive drugs - Zolgensma and Viltepso. These two are very important drugs which cost something like Rs 16 crore. So the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these two. Drugs that are suggested by the Ministry of Health for treating muscular atrophy, on the recommendation of Health Ministry and Dept of Pharmaceuticals, are also exempted for IGST on import for personal use," said Sitharaman.
