GST Council may rationalise rates for five-star hotels in Friday meeting

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely rationalise rates for five-star hotels in its meeting on Friday, holding out hopes for a boost to the tourism industry. The fitment panel, comprising Central and state officials, recommended a rate cut for outdoor catering and rate rationalisation for match sticks in its final agenda circulated to the council members.

The panel also favoured rate cuts for small items such as cups and plates. The council will take up exempting businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 2 crore from filing annual GST returns for 2017-18 and ...