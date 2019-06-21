GST Council meet: Kerala FM Thomas Isaac may press for voting on lotteries

For the first time, the GST council may face voting by states and the Centre over the issue of uniform rates on lotteries. Kerala Finance Minister (FM) Thomas Isaac, pitching for continuation of dual rates on lottery, said he will press for voting if the issue is not postponed. This will be the first meeting under the chairmanship of new Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Before the meeting, state FMs will hold a pre-Budget meeting with Sitharaman. Isaac said he will talk to non-BJP state FMs to get them on board. There is intense pressure from the northeastern states, led by Assam Finance ...