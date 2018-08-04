GST Council meet: MSME in focus; cashback for digitalisation on pilot basis

Issues related to small businessmen and retailers were discussed during Saturday's (GST) Council meeting, agency ANI reported Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as saying. Goyal on Saturday chaired the 29th Council meeting at the Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.

He told channels that the Council has taken measures to ease issues faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), regarding the regime.

Here is the outcome of the Council meeting:

1) A group of ministers (GoM), headed by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, has been formed to look into GST-related issues of the MSME sector, said Goyal.



2) Simultaneously, the law and procedure related issues for the sector would be looked into by the law committee of Centre and state tax officers, while tax rate related issues would be looked after by the Fitment Committee of tax officers.

3) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac will also be a part of this sub-committee.



GST council has decided to form a sub committee under the leadership of Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance. Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister of Punjab & Finance Minister of Kerala will be a part of this committee: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/MgsqrzI9sI — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

4) for digital payments via card and will be rolled out on a pilot basis, said Goyal.



5) Goyal said that the incentives for would be rolled out on a trial basis by states who volunteer to do so. Based on the pilot, we can asses the revenue gain or loss, he told reporters after the

6) Customers making payments using card or BHIM UPI will get a cash-back of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum of Rs 100.

7) The move to provide cash-back to users of and BHIM is intended to encourage the use of the digital mode of payment, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, according to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.