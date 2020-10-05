GST Council meet on compensation inconclusive, to meet next on Oct 12

The crucial Council meeting over the controversial compensation mechanism for states remained inconclusive on Monday with 20-21 states opting for the RBI-window of Rs 1.10 trillion and around ten states wanting the Centre to borrow instead. The next meeting is now scheduled for October 12 to take a call on the issue.

"So the question was 20-21 states deciding to opt for the option one (the RBI window) and others wanting the Centre to borrow. Lot of discussion happened on that... Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi suggested that three to five days be given to the states to discuss the issue. I gave eight days and the next meeting will happen on October 12," Finance minister said in response to a query after the Council meeting.

She said no state irrespective of its choices will be denied compensation.

To a question, she said she is not violating any provision of the compensation law only. As to why did she mention the number of states opting for the one of the offers given by the Centre, she said," 20-21 states opted for it (RBI window) and we have put it on record. I can't be told you should not mention it because it gives the feeling that the majority is deciding the issue. Even that will be unfair to the states which have opted."





It is not that the Centre is sitting over the money and not giving it to states, but the money has to be borrowed, she explained.

Meanwhile, Kearala finance minister tweeted," 10 states demand(ed) that full compensation should be paid to the states during the current year as per clauses in the law and centre should borrow. Decision was postponed to the next meeting on 12th of October."

Meanwhile, the Centre will distribute Rs 20,000 crore collected through compensation cess so far this year to the states tonight, the finance minister said.

To a query over delinking the borrowing with fiscal deficit limit for states, Sitharaman explained that borrowing for compensation will not be part of the 5 per cent limit and also it will not be counted as debt from the point of view of the finance commission's recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Council decided to extend the compensation cess beyond June, 2022 but the exact period of extension is yet to be decided.



Sitharaman said the cess to be collected after June, 2022 will be first used for paying interest on borrowings. The remaining part will be divided into two with half of it going for paying back the principal amount of Rs 1.10 trillion, which is the compensation gap arising out of the system and the other for paying the gap arisen out of the covid-related issues.

She said no state will pay from its own pocket to pay back the compensation.

The Centre had given two options to states for compensating them for shortfall in compensation cess -- Rs 97,000 crore window to be facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India and Rs 2.35 trillion of market borrowings. Later, the RBI window was raised to Rs 1.10 trillion.

The Council also decided to give Rs 25,000 crore of to states which received less funds than required by them in the previous years. to the tune of Rs 1.60 trillion was unallocated. Out of that Rs 80,000 crore was distributed to states. But since there was no formula of allocating the fund, some states got more than their share and other received less. Those who got more will not have to return the money immediately, but later.

The Council also decided to give relief to companies earning less than Rs 5 crore of turnover. They will have to file only quarterly returns from January against monthly returns now. Also, refunds will be given to only those whose bank accounts are validated by Aadhaar and PAN to arrest frauds.

The council also decided to exempt ISRO for launching satellites from GST. The council did not reduce the GST on non-alcohol based sanitizers as it was difficult to distinguish between the two.