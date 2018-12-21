GST Council meeting to consider ease of filing returns, refund processes

The coming Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will primarily delve into issues that will ease the filing of returns and the refund processes for small and mid-size businesses. Officers will meet on Friday and finance ministers the next day.

Cutting GST rates on some items in the (top) 28 per cent slab (such as big screens, DSLR cameras and cement) will be discussed. However, only items where there is reasonable certainty of improved compliance will see a rate cut, said sources. Following the demand of the cement industry majors to reduce rates, global photography majors wrote ...