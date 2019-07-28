GST Council trims rate on EVs to 5% in bid to boost electric mobility

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to slash tax rates on electric vehicles (EVs) and chargers in a bid to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions. The GST rate on EVs was cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, whereas for EV chargers, it was reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The Council also exempted the hiring of electric buses by local authorities from the GST, according to an official statement. The new rates will be effective from August 1. The 36th meeting of the GST Council on Saturday, held via video-conferencing, was the second ...