GST revenue at over Rs 1.3 trn in Oct; second highest so far: Govt

-
ALSO READ
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
Structural changes in GST
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
-
GST collections in October stood at Rs 1,30,127 crore of which CGST is Rs 23,861 crore, SGST Rs 30,421 crore, IGST is Rs 67,361 crore (including Rs 32,998 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 8,484 crore (including Rs 699 crore collected on import of goods), said the statement.
In another sign of recovery, manufacturing activity accelerated to an eight-month high in October amid festival, showed IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey.
PMI rose to 55.9 in October from 53.7 in the previous month. The reading in October was the highest since February.
Firms stepped up input purchase amid stock-building efforts and in anticipation of further improvements in demand, while business optimism hit a 6-month high.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU