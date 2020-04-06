GSTN provides work from home access to more than 1,700 tax officers

-
The goods and services tax network (GSTN), the IT backbone of GST, has enabled more than 1,700 tax officers to work from their homes using a secure virtual private network (VPN) facility amid the lockdown.
This has provided officers a secured access to work on various GST applications such as processing of registration application, refund application, audit, assessment, appeal etc.
“The GSTN has enabled tax officers of different states and Union Territories (UTs) to access their offices during the lockdown. The company is providing secured access to the office network on request,” GSTN said in a release on Sunday. It has facilitated tax officers to process 20,273 registration-related cases in the first 10 days of lockdown.
