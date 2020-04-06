JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Statsguru: From auto sector to GST mop-up, economic impact of Covid-19
Business Standard

GSTN provides work from home access to more than 1,700 tax officers

This has provided officers a secured access to work on various GST applications such as processing of registration application, refund application, audit, assessment, appeal etc

Dilahsa Seth  |  New Delhi 

Ministers panel to resolve GSTN issues: Arun Jaitley
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The goods and services tax network (GSTN), the IT backbone of GST, has enabled more than 1,700 tax officers to work from their homes using a secure virtual private network (VPN) facility amid the lockdown.

This has provided officers a secured access to work on various GST applications such as processing of registration application, refund application, audit, assessment, appeal etc.

“The GSTN has enabled tax officers of different states and Union Territories (UTs) to access their offices during the lockdown. The company is providing secured access to the office network on request,” GSTN said in a release on Sunday. It has facilitated tax officers to process 20,273 registration-related cases in the first 10 days of lockdown.

First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 00:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU