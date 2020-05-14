Gujarat extends interest subsidy, loan for small traders, street vendors

Gujarat Chief Minister on Thursday announced an interest subsidy, a moratorium and a collateral free loan of up to Rs 1 lakh for over a million small traders, street-vendors and small professionals in the state.

"This loan would be available at 2 per cent annual interest while the remaining 6 per cent interest would be borne by the state government. The beneficiaries would also get a moratorium of six months and would not be required to pay either interest of principal amount during this time," Rupani said in a telecast on social media.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Doubling of cases slows down to 13.9 days, says govt

Under the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana scheme, the loan will be available via written application at co-operative banks, district banks and credit co-operative societies. Guidelines for the loan will be released soon by the state government.



With formalities likely to be completed in the coming three months, Rupani said that the state government would lend around Rs 5000 crore through the loan that carries a tenure of three years.





ALSO READ: FM Sitharaman conference LIVE: 'One Nation One Ration Card' by March 2021

There are over 220 urban co-operative banks spread across 1000 branches and 18 district with 1400 branches in Gujarat through which small and would be able to avail the loan.