Gujarat govt frees up supplies by relaxing APMC norms amid lockdown

In a bid to ensure that the auction of vegetables and food grains at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yards across the state resumes smoothly amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Gujarat Government has relaxed certain norms on the functioning of these platforms. The state has said that a farmer needn't bring his produce to the mandi but can come only with samples and after auction is done, he can mutually decide with buyer whether delivery will be from the farm gate or some agreed warehouse.

However, several yards in Gujarat and their respective traders’ associations have said they will not go to the mandi as long as the persists.

across the state had voluntarily shut down till April 14 under the nationwide However, the state government is looking to ensure procedural relaxation to open mandis from tomorrow. This is being done to ensure that the sale of farmers' produce and supply to end consumers does not get impacted during the lockdown, which now stands extended till May 3.

For instance, instead of bringing their entire produce to market yards, farmers can now bring samples for price negotiations with traders, following which both parties can ensure delivery directly from the farm to traders or processing units, according to the latest circular issued by the director of Agriculture Marketing and Rural Finance, Government of Gujarat.

"(However) if a farmer does come with the whole produce, it should be kept outside the market yard,” the circular says.

To ensure these norms are implemented, the circular calls for appointment of a district-level committee to be chaired by the district registrar and other agricultural officials.

"All market yards should register farmers who wish to come and sell their produce, in advance. These farmers can then be allotted specific days on which to come and sell their produce based on a token system," the circular states. Apart from calling for transparent procedures, the circular lays out norms to follow social distancing and health and sanitisation measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the

The have been advised to allot separate days to farmers and traders dealing in different commodities with the parties trading in each item being assigned a specific date and time in advance to come to the yard.

Other measures include mandatory face masks and hand gloves, sanitisation and health check-up using digital infra-red temperature guns at entry, and alternate days to be assigned for trading of grains and vegetables if both are traded at the same market yard. Circles will be drawn to assign spots to each farmer or trader to maintain social distancing.

Moreover, at market yards where both vegetables and grains are traded, both should be allotted separate time for trading, the circular advises.

However, APMCs are a bit sceptical about following all the norms on ensuring social distancing.

"We are in favour of farmers trading directly with buyers at the farm level. But ensuring social distancing at the yard level looks difficult. The real picture will only emerge when APMCs open on April 15. As of now, the deputy collector will be issuing passes to 50 per cent of those with registered trading licenses at the APMC," said Gopal Shingala, chairman of Gondal APMC which typically has a footfall of 10,000-15,000 farmers and traders on any given day. The market deals in commodities like wheat, garlic, onion, cumin, fenugreek and chilli.