Gujarat HC serves notice on Centre over interest on delayed payments

-
ALSO READ
GST's high point
Difficult to sustain Rs 1-trillion monthly GST collection, say experts
GST mop-up at record high, surges to Rs 1.15 trillion in December
GST deadlock remains, compensation for tax collected to be released tonight
GST mop-up rises 4% to Rs 95,480 cr in Sept as recovery picks up pace
-
The Gujarat High Court (HC) has served notices on the Union government, the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs over the issue of charging interest on delayed payment of taxes under GST.
Earlier, the GST Council had decided that interest up to 18 per cent would be levied only on delayed payment through cash ledger and not via input tax credit. Simply put, interest would be levied on a net basis, not gross. The government notified this decision later. It also introduced certain exemptions. For instance, cases under investigation would not allowed this benefit and interest would be levied on a gross basis after September of the following year, said Abhishek Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co. Aggrieved, a company filed a petition in the Gujarat HC, praying these exceptions be made ultra vires.
The petition stated that the exceptions by the government violated the GST Council’s decision. "The GST Council thought it fit to recommend to the government to levy interest only on net cash liability, irrespective of classification of taxpayers.
Such a mandate from the GST Council could not have been overlooked or restrictive," read the petition.
Rastogi said the input tax credit was the taxpayer’s money and interest could not be levied on it for delayed payment. He said if the taxpayer wanted to revise his returns after September of the following year, he should be allowed to do so, without drawing interest on delayed payments made from the input tax credit.
He said even if investigation was on under GST provisions, interest could not be levied on a portion paid via credit utilisation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU