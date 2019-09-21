Gujarat seeks tax exemption on Governor's BMW, GST Council rejects

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday not only disappointed the automobile industry by not cutting rates but also the Gujarat government, which had sought GST exemption for a BMW purchase.

The state government had imported a BMW high-security vehicle for use by Acharya Devvrat, who took over as governor in July. The Council went by the fitment panel’s recommendation that no special treatment could be extended to the Gujarat governor for importing a luxury car worth Rs 2 crore. “The fitment panel made it clear that no retrospective exemption could be given ...