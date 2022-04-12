Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index Round 1

has topped State Energy and Cli­m­ate Index-(SECI) Ro­und 1 among larger states. This in­dex aims to rank states and union territories on six para­meters — discoms performance, access affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, ene­rgy effi­cie­ncy, environmental sustai­nability and new initiatives.

was followed by Kerala and Punjab, according to the government think tank’s report. States like Chh­attisgarh, Madhya Prad­esh and Jharkhand were placed at the bottom.

The rep­ort said the performance of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha has greater scope for improvement in terms of clean ene­rgy initiatives, energy efficiency, environmental su­st­ain­ability and new initiatives. Among the smaller states, Goa topped the index, follow­ed by Tripura and Manipur. Punjab was the best performer in discom performance parameters among larger states, while Kerala emerged top performer in access, affordability and reliability category.