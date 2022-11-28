JUST IN
S&P Global Ratings cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7% for FY23
Business Standard

Handicraft far superior than machine-made products, exports rising: Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that the country's handicraft exports have been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Handicrafts | India exports

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Silver figree, Odihsa

Union Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country's handicraft exports have been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products.

Speaking at an awards ceremony where artisans and handloom workers were honoured, the Minister said that with India all set to assume presidency of the G20 on December 1, there would be ample opportunities to display country's rich heritage of handicraft and handloom products to various international dignitaries who would be visiting the country to attend various meetings related to the grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, always prefers gifting handloom and handicraft products to all foreign dignitaries, whom he meets at various international fora.

Indian handmade products are an ideal example of a self reliant India and all artisans are trying their best to make India "Atmanirbhar", Goyal said.

Efforts need to be made to make India an all inclusive society by 2047, he added.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 14:40 IST

