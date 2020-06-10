HDFC to host month-long online property show featuring 150 projects

HDFC is hosting an online property show featuring over 150 projects from more than 75 top developers in the Delhi NCR region from today (Wednesday). HDFC also plans to extend this to properties in the Mumbai region next week.

The month-long event will help buyers browse through a variety of projects and help them compare, shortlist and get in touch with multiple developers on the platform. Buyers can view the project photo gallery, access detailed information, and explore different configurations of developers.

Home buyers can discover their home loan eligibility and apply for home loans in four simple steps, through HDFC’s online application platform, which is accessible from the property portal.





Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC said: “The past two months have been very difficult the world over. But what has been reassuring in these trying times is the safety and security that one felt in one’s home. Also with work-from-home being the new normal, particularly for working couples and young professionals, the need for homes with larger spaces is on the rise."

Karnad said HDFC believes that all this has not only reaffirmed the importance of a home, but has also built a sense of urgency to own a home. "In view of this heightened feeling for home ownership, we have decided to host a series of online property shows, with information, projects and properties focused on specific cities or regions. We hope our customers will gain immensely from this initiative.”

