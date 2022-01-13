Health care services offered on flat fee exempt from GST: AAR

-
ALSO READ
AAR says no GST exemption for tourist vehicles carrying Covid patients
Appellate Authority overrules AAR to bring Fryum papad under GST exemption
Gujarat AAR rules parathas are not ready-to-eat, puts them under 18% GST
AAR rules 18% GST on e-voucher traders, on plea by marketing services firm
Only works contract in land deals will attract GST: Telangana AAR
-
The Authority for Advance Rulings in Gujarat has held that health care services offered by hospitals for years on a lump-sum payment are exempt from the GST.
The ruling was delivered on an application by Divyajivan Healthcare LPP, which proposes to establish a multi-super specialty hospital and provide health care services to patients.
The applicant devised a plan for providing health care services for the next 20 years for which a lump-sum amount, say, Rs 10 lakh, will be charged.
Under the plan the services will be provided to the family — member, spouse and up to two children (age below 21 years).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU