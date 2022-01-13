Health care services offered on flat fee exempt from GST: AAR

The Authority for Advance Rulings in Gujarat has held that services offered by hospitals for years on a lump-sum payment are exempt from the

The ruling was delivered on an application by Divyajivan Healthcare LPP, which proposes to establish a multi-super specialty hospital and provide services to patients.

The applicant devised a plan for providing services for the next 20 years for which a lump-sum amount, say, Rs 10 lakh, will be charged.

Under the plan the services will be provided to the family — member, spouse and up to two children (age below 21 years).