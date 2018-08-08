High Court to hear insolvency cases in power sector, says Supreme Court

The did not agree to a plea for staying the hearing, scheduled for this Thursday, in the (HC) on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bankruptcy proceedings on stressed power sector assets.

Saying the hearing had progressed to a mature level, the two-judge SC bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman turned down the request, from the RBI, to halt the HC process.

The in a circular dated February 12 had mandated banks to classify even one day’s delay in debt servicing as default. Resolution proceedings on stressed accounts were to be completed in 180 days.

On a petition against this by the Independent Power Producers Association of India, the HC had directed the Union finance ministry to meet stakeholders in the sector and work on a possible solution within a month. The ministry did so, along with officials of the ministries of coal and power, and an representative, on June 21.

In July, the central government had told the HC it wanted regulatory relief and time extension for close to a dozen power projects with debt exposure of around Rs 1 trillion, of a total of 34 stressed assets in the segment.

The report says the did not consider the issues in the power sector while issuing a blanket clause in its February 12 order. “The RBI framework is ignorant of, as well as unmindful of, the prevailing reality of the electricity sector and that is why it addresses only the financial issues, ignoring the whole range of vital issues of the sector.”



The Union power ministry had requested the RBI, in a submission to the HC, to also increase the resolution period. It had suggested two schemes for resolution of financial stress in the sector. The first, termed SAMADHAN, came from and Power Finance Corporation, two institutions with the highest exposure to the power sector. The other was termed PARIWARTAN, from Corporation.

It suggested setting up of an ‘Asset Restructuring Company (ARC)’. entails identifying 10 assets and taking over ‘sustainable debt’; thereafter, selling the asset to some RBI, however, took a tough stance against a special dispensation to the power industry, saying this would invite similar representations from other sectors and lead to more litigation. The solution, it has told the HC, does not lie in “trying to mask the problem or compromising risk recognition and prudence”.