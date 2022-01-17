High crude prices drive up bond yields, threaten current account deficit

The 10-year rose sharply to close at 6.64 per cent, from its previous close of 6.58 per cent as high oil prices threatened to derail the fiscal math, necessitating potentially higher or out of turn borrowings. This is a two year high for bond yields, the highest since January 22, 2020.

According to Bloomberg data, Brent crude oil opened at $86.15 a barrel on Monday and rose to a five year high of $86.71 a barrel during trade. The high international prices have also translated to more expensive crude oil for India, which meets around 85 per cent of its domestic requirement through imports. The Indian Basket of Crude oil traded at $84.54 a barrel on Friday, highest since the beginning of the current financial year.

High oil prices also feed into inflation, necessitating the central bank to be more hawkish in its monetary policy than it so far it has conducted itself. If oil prices sustain at higher levels, then quicker rate hikes can be expected, and the bond market largely reflected that on Monday’s movement, experts say.

The rupee also came under pressure, and closed at 74.25 a dollar, amid RBI intervention supporting the rupee sporadically, from its previous close of 74.15.

“The rise in oil prices is expected to feed into inflation. We are seeing WPI trending higher than CPI, which, at a broad level indicate higher input prices relative to output prices,” said Badrish Kulhalli, Head of Fixed Income at HDFC Life Insurance.

“The weak demand, due to the successive COVID-19 waves, are likely to have subdued the manufacturers' pricing power in the recent period. However, as we recover from the COVID waves, and manufacturers regain pricing power, the transmission of rise in input prices to output prices could be faster. Hence the rise in energy prices is likely to prove more inflationary in the coming months,” Kulhalli said, adding that if this pushes up inflation beyond RBI’s tolerance limit of 6 per cent, the central bank will be forced to hasten steps in normalising monetary policy stance.

The last few days, especially Monday’s bond movement can be linked to the sticky crude prices, experts say.

“High oil prices are negative and that’s what got reflected on Monday’s yield movement. But technically, oil is a self-correcting asset class. The more it goes up, supply increases and automatically the prices come down. The recent uptick is more so because of the extreme cold weather in Canada and US that has propped up the demand,” said Rahul Singh, Fund Manager, Fixed Income for LIC Mutual Fund.

According to Prashant Vasisht, Vice President and Co-Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, Brent crude oil prices crossing $ 85 a barrel (and another $10 per barrel increase in oil prices) will not impact auto fuel consumers much in India. “It will largely result in a Rs 6-8 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. These are levels at which consumers have already bought fuel before the government cut excise duty this time. Fuel consumption at these prices was accompanied by a robust growth of petrol consumption, reflecting ample consumer appetite.”

“Further, the impact on oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum will depend on the centre's resolve to allow passthrough of higher costs on kerosene and cooking gas consumers. If Brent crude oil prices average closer to $ 85 a barrel in a year, it will mean no adverse impact on oil companies since they are already marketing their products at this price level,” Vasisht added.

But the impact of crude oil prices on the Indian economy is much wider. Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist of India Ratings & Research said, “It is going to deteriorate our which is expected to widen to between 2 to 2.5 per cent of GDP. If crude oil prices remain high for months together, there will be an impact.”

“Though the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has eased short term liquidity, but if US Federal Reserves and other major central banks like European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan (BOJ), Bank of England (BOE), start moving towards normalisation of extra-ordinary loose monetary policy, and the rate tightening happens there, then there will be impact on the capital flows to India. If those flows are affected, on top of it you have high crude oil prices, both current account and on the value of the currency is expected to deteriorate,” he added.

Commenting on the impact of oil prices on the Union Budget and government subsidy allocation, Pant said that petroleum subsidy spent this fiscal till now is close to 15 per cent of the Budget Estimate. “As of now there are only two products on which oil subsidy is given, kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The domestic LPG cylinders prices have also been raised. If the crude oil prices go up and domestic LPG prices goes up very high then the oil subsidy may come back again explicitly. But that amount is unlikely to be very significant as it is limited only to two products,” he said, adding, “if prices go up by Rs 5 or Rs 10 per cylinder then it is unlikely that there will be a major change, but if they go up drastically, then there is no other option but for the government to come and bear a part of it.”

Noting that the allocation for cooking gas subsidy is likely to remain the same as Budget 2021-22 in Budget 2022-23, Pant said, “I think the stance on subsidies in the budget will remain similar to the present. The allocation on LPG subsidy will be maintained because the government has to budget for a surge in crude oil prices of suppose 20 per cent from here.”