Hindustan Petroleum Corp enters into a long-term agreement with HMEL

-
ALSO READ
HPCL to finalise 10 licensors this week for Rs 431-bn Rajasthan refinery
IOC to invest Rs 1.75 trillion to double refinery capacity: Sanjiv Singh
HPCL net profit up 86% at Rs 17.19 bn in Q1 on higher refining margins
HPCL-ONGC merger: When corporate governance takes a back seat
HPCL, MRPL boards set to take up the proposal for merger by August
-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Friday entered into a long-term agreement with HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy) for operations and maintenance of its newly-commissioned bitumen terminal at Bathinda.
HMEL recently set up a bitumen blowing unit with a capacity of 550 million tonne per annum different grades of bitumen plant at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda. The agreement is for storing, handling and dispatching the product.
Earlier, HPCL signed a long-term product offtake agreement with HMEL under which it will offtake the entire production.
Both the agreements put together will give HPCL 550 million tonne of bitumen in the northern region.
As per the agreement, HPCL has agreed to handle HMEL bitumen terminal in addition to the white oil terminal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU