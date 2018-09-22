JUST IN
Hindustan Petroleum Corp enters into a long-term agreement with HMEL

Press Trust of India 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Friday entered into a long-term agreement with HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy) for operations and maintenance of its newly-commissioned bitumen terminal at Bathinda.

HMEL recently set up a bitumen blowing unit with a capacity of 550 million tonne per annum different grades of bitumen plant at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda. The agreement is for storing, handling and dispatching the product.


Earlier, HPCL signed a long-term product offtake agreement with HMEL under which it will offtake the entire production.

Both the agreements put together will give HPCL 550 million tonne of bitumen in the northern region.

As per the agreement, HPCL has agreed to handle HMEL bitumen terminal in addition to the white oil terminal.
First Published: Sat, September 22 2018. 01:48 IST

