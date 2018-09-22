Hindustan Petroleum Corp enters into a long-term agreement with HMEL

(HPCL) on Friday entered into a long-term agreement with (HPCL-Mittal Energy) for operations and maintenance of its newly-commissioned bitumen terminal at Bathinda.

recently set up a bitumen blowing unit with a capacity of 550 million tonne per annum different grades of bitumen plant at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda. The agreement is for storing, handling and dispatching the product.

Earlier, signed a long-term product offtake agreement with under which it will offtake the entire production.

Both the agreements put together will give 550 million tonne of bitumen in the northern region.

As per the agreement, has agreed to handle HMEL bitumen terminal in addition to the white oil terminal.