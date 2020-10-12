Hiring activity starts picking up as unlocking continues: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring activity is showing signs of picking up compared to previous months as the unlocking continues. The Naukri JobSpeak Index was up 24 per cent compared to the previous month, according to a statement from the web-based job portal. The index looks at activity based on job listings every month.



The listings are still 23 per cent below last year's. There have been improvements every month and the ‘declining trajectory has become less steep,’ noted a statement from Naukri.com, which is part of the company Info Edge (India). The index had touched a low of 910 in May (see chart 1). Some industries have done better than others. Information technology, focused on hardware and networking, has seen hiring improve over last year. It is now 26 per cent higher than in September 2019. Other sectors such as pharmaceuticals are also showing signs of relative resilience (See chart 2).



Hiring in metros continued to decline more than the national average, noted the report. Some other cities like Jaipur and Chandigarh have seen gains.