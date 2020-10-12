Hiring activity starts picking up as unlocking continues: Naukri JobSpeak

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown 2.0: Unemployment rate touches 26% amid Covid-19 outbreak
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK sheds 650,000 jobs under Covid lockdown
6.1 million youth may lose jobs in India due to Covid-19: ADB-ILO report
Sonia asks govt to give migrant workers Rs 7,500 monthly in lockdown
Jobs for youngsters dwindle in slowing economy hit by Covid-19, lockdown
-
Hiring activity is showing signs of picking up compared to previous months as the unlocking continues. The Naukri JobSpeak Index was up 24 per cent compared to the previous month, according to a statement from the web-based job portal. The index looks at activity based on job listings every month.
The listings are still 23 per cent below last year's. There have been improvements every month and the ‘declining trajectory has become less steep,’ noted a statement from Naukri.com, which is part of the company Info Edge (India). The index had touched a low of 910 in May (see chart 1). Some industries have done better than others. Information technology, focused on hardware and networking, has seen hiring improve over last year. It is now 26 per cent higher than in September 2019. Other sectors such as pharmaceuticals are also showing signs of relative resilience (See chart 2).
Hiring in metros continued to decline more than the national average, noted the report. Some other cities like Jaipur and Chandigarh have seen gains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU